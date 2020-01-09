press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Dr. James Lehman, editor of The Equal Curriculum!

This first-of-its-kind textbook marks a revolutionary effort to reform medical education nationally by providing a comprehensive, high-quality resource to serve as a foundation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) health education across multiple disciplines. Addressing the decades-long unequal weight of medical education generally offered about the care of LGBTQ people, The Equal Curriculum was created to advance clinicians' competencies in optimizing the health of LGBTQ people.

Dr. James Lehman received his undergraduate degree from UW-Madison with emphasis in neurobiology. He then completed medical school and earned his Master of Public Health (MPH) at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. As a student, he was part of the program Training in Urban Medicine and Public Health (TRIUMPH) in Milwaukee, demonstrating his commitment to the underserved, to population health, and to health equity. He is an advocate for better LGBTQ+ health care on local and national levels. His primary clinical interests include general adult psychiatry, community psychiatry, healthy sexuality, schizophrenia, mood disorders, LGBTQ+ mental health including gender affirming care, and psychotherapy. He also enjoys working with adults with physical and mental disabilities.