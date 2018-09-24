James Madison Park Master Plan & Shelter Design

press release: The history of James Madison Park dates back to the 1830s as a just square of land on Lake Mendota. While swimmers enjoyed the access to the lake, the park offered no other facilities. Since those earlier years, additional land was acquired and as the years prevailed, additional amenities were added including a reservable shelter in 1979.

Today, the city of Madison Parks Division begins the process of planning the future of James Madison Park and the public is encouraged to participate. An updated master plan and shelter design will be created through park user and focus group interviews, comment cards, an online survey beginning in January and a series of public input sessions. This extensive process will continue through October 2018.

What do you love most about James Madison Park today?

What are your dreams for improvements?

What are your concerns?

How can James Madison Park best serve our community as Madison continues to grow and change?

Help us define the future of James Madison Park and join us at a public input session!

Community Kickoff Meeting: Master Plan and Shelter Design

Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 5:30 – 8:00 pm, Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.

REGISTER TO ATTEND

James Madison PARKitecture Workshop with Hip-Hop Architecture Camp Founder Michael Ford

Saturday, February 10, 2018, 1:00 – 4:00 pm, The BUBBLER @ Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.

REGISTER TO ATTEND

Design Concepts Workshop: Draft Master Plan & Park Shelter

Monday, May 14, 2018, 6:00 - 7:30 pm, Gates of Heaven, 302 E. Gorham St.

REGISTER TO ATTEND

James Madison Park Draft Master Plan: Final Presentation

Monday, September 24, 2018, 6:00 – 7:30 pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St.

REGISTER TO ATTEND

All meetings will include light refreshments. Spanish and Hmong translators will be at each meeting.

En cada reunión habrá intérpretes de español y hmong.

Yuav muaj neeg txhais lus Mev thiab lus Hmoob hauv txhua lub rooj sib tham.

To request alternate materials or any additional accommodations needed to participate, please email Sarah Lerner

Find out more information and sign up for project updates please visit: James Madison Park Master Plan Project