media release: In The Sixth Wisconsin and the Long Civil War, historian James Marten reimagines one of the oldest genres of Civil War history, using the deeply personal stories of the regiment’s 2,000 men to explore not just the war itself, but its long aftermath. Drawing on an extraordinary wealth of letters, diaries, and records, Marten reveals how these soldiers—along with their families and communities—struggled with the physical and emotional scars of war, long after the battles ended.

REGISTER HERE

This event is suitable for all ages.

Event sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the foundation in memory of General Albert Wilkening.