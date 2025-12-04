James "Murr" Murray

7 & 9:30 pm, 1/2-3. $42-$31.

media release: James Murray is a writer, executive producer, and comedian, best known as “Murr” on the hit TV show Impractical Jokers on TBS and The Misery Index. For more than a decade, Murr and his lifelong friends Sal, Joe & Q have been making audiences laugh across the country—and now he’s bringing the laughs to you! Murr Live is a hysterical INTERACTIVE stand-up comedy show like you’ve never seen! Hangout with Murr as he tells funny stories, shows off his own personal never-before-seen videos from Impractical Jokers, and plays Impractical Jokers LIVE with the audience!