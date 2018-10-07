press release: The New York Times bestselling author James Patterson appears in conversation with Steve Paulson of WPR’s To The Best of Our Knowledge to discuss Patterson’s latest series, Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment.

The world’s #1 bestselling author, James Patterson, has teamed up with the world’s most famous genius, Albert Einstein, to entertain, educate and inspire a generation of kids—with the first and only kids’ book series officially approved by the Albert Einstein Archives.

Twelve-year-old orphan Max Einstein (like Albert Einstein himself) is not your typical genius. Max hacks the computer system at NYU in order to attend college courses (even though she hates tests), builds homemade inventions to help the homeless, and plays speed chess in the park. Her not-so-normal life is crazy but predictable until…

Max is recruited by a mysterious organization! Their mission: solve some of the world’s toughest problems using science. She’s helped by a diverse group of young geniuses from around the globe as they invent new ways to power the farthest reaches of the planet. But that’s only if the sinister outfit known only as The Corporation doesn’t get to her first…

James Patterson received the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community from the National Book Foundation. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most #1 New York Times bestsellers, including Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. His books have sold more than 375 million copies worldwide.

Free copies of Max Einstein will be distributed to the first 500 young readers. Doors will open for this event at 9 AM. The event is from 10 AM – 11 AM, free and open to the public. A book signing will follow. Seating will be by general admission. Wisconsin Book Festival members will have the opportunity to reserve a seat at this event. Support the Festival with your membership gift today!