James Pennington, Soundmurderer, Mystic Bill, Starski & Clutch, Kitty Spit, Jared Perez, Otto, Cykophuk, Delilac, Hardcore Breakfast, Demix, Jethrox, Piledriver

press release: Drop Bass Network and Speaker Kreatures present 20:20

New Years Eve All Night : All Out

Tuesday, December 31, Dusk til Dawn : 8pm to 7am

JAMES PENNINGTON

AKA SUBURBAN KNIGHT

(Underground Resistance, Transmat, Dance Sacred)

Detroit techno legend

https://www.facebook.com/ Suburban-knight- 217767014908036/

http://www.spannered.org/ music/843/

https://www.discogs.com/ artist/855-Suburban-Knight

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=2LU4wf_04Wk

SOUNDMURDERER

(Rephlex, Rewind, Planet Mu)

mashup jungle assault

https://www.facebook.com/ Soundmurderer-57267577648/

https://planet.mu/artists/ soundmurderer-sk-1/

https://www.discogs.com/ artist/65017-Soundmurderer-SK- 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=Pu5rvhXpIOs&t=21s

MYSTIC BILL

(Trax Records, Strictly Rhythm, I Love Acid)

Chicago house veteran

https://www.facebook.com/ Mystic-Bill-182470288517294/

https://www.residentadvisor. net/dj/mysticbill/biography

https://www.discogs.com/ artist/2385-Mystic-Bill

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=5cvgQdrEuho

STARKSI AND CLUTCH

(Databass Records, Twilight 76, D.E.T. Only)

electro ghetto tech/bass

https://www.facebook.com/Yo. Sucka.Music/

http://www.technobass.net/ node/4282

https://www.discogs.com/ artist/26018-Starski-and- Clutch

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=UQNpFEVG8yg

KITTY SPIT : JARED PEREZ

OTTO : CYKOPHUK : DELILAC

HARDCORE BREAKFAST

DEMIX : JETHROX : PILEDRIVER

LIGHT : SOUND : DIMENSION

@ Crucible, 3116 Commercial Ave, Madison WI

www.cruciblemadison.com

Full Bar : 21+ w/id

Limited Capacity Tickets https://vitalculture.com/ DBNSK-2020NYE/3881

www.dropbass.net