James Pennington, Soundmurderer, Mystic Bill, Starski & Clutch, Kitty Spit, Jared Perez, Otto, Cykophuk, Delilac, Hardcore Breakfast, Demix, Jethrox, Piledriver

to Google Calendar - James Pennington, Soundmurderer, Mystic Bill, Starski & Clutch, Kitty Spit, Jared Perez, Otto, Cykophuk, Delilac, Hardcore Breakfast, Demix, Jethrox, Piledriver - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - James Pennington, Soundmurderer, Mystic Bill, Starski & Clutch, Kitty Spit, Jared Perez, Otto, Cykophuk, Delilac, Hardcore Breakfast, Demix, Jethrox, Piledriver - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - James Pennington, Soundmurderer, Mystic Bill, Starski & Clutch, Kitty Spit, Jared Perez, Otto, Cykophuk, Delilac, Hardcore Breakfast, Demix, Jethrox, Piledriver - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - James Pennington, Soundmurderer, Mystic Bill, Starski & Clutch, Kitty Spit, Jared Perez, Otto, Cykophuk, Delilac, Hardcore Breakfast, Demix, Jethrox, Piledriver - 2019-12-31 20:00:00

Buy Tickets

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Drop Bass Network and Speaker Kreatures present 20:20

New Years Eve All Night : All Out

Tuesday, December 31, Dusk til Dawn : 8pm to 7am

JAMES PENNINGTON

AKA SUBURBAN KNIGHT

(Underground Resistance, Transmat, Dance Sacred)

Detroit techno legend

https://www.facebook.com/Suburban-knight-217767014908036/

http://www.spannered.org/music/843/

https://www.discogs.com/artist/855-Suburban-Knight

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LU4wf_04Wk

SOUNDMURDERER

(Rephlex, Rewind, Planet Mu)

mashup jungle assault

https://www.facebook.com/Soundmurderer-57267577648/

https://planet.mu/artists/soundmurderer-sk-1/

https://www.discogs.com/artist/65017-Soundmurderer-SK-1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pu5rvhXpIOs&t=21s

MYSTIC BILL

(Trax Records, Strictly Rhythm, I Love Acid)

Chicago house veteran

https://www.facebook.com/Mystic-Bill-182470288517294/

https://www.residentadvisor.net/dj/mysticbill/biography

https://www.discogs.com/artist/2385-Mystic-Bill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cvgQdrEuho

STARKSI AND CLUTCH

(Databass Records, Twilight 76, D.E.T. Only)

electro ghetto tech/bass

https://www.facebook.com/Yo.Sucka.Music/

http://www.technobass.net/node/4282

https://www.discogs.com/artist/26018-Starski-and-Clutch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQNpFEVG8yg

KITTY SPIT : JARED PEREZ

OTTO : CYKOPHUK : DELILAC

HARDCORE BREAKFAST

DEMIX : JETHROX : PILEDRIVER

LIGHT : SOUND : DIMENSION

@ Crucible, 3116 Commercial Ave, Madison WI

www.cruciblemadison.com

Full Bar : 21+ w/id

Limited Capacity Tickets https://vitalculture.com/DBNSK-2020NYE/3881 

www.dropbass.net

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Music
608-640-4441
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - James Pennington, Soundmurderer, Mystic Bill, Starski & Clutch, Kitty Spit, Jared Perez, Otto, Cykophuk, Delilac, Hardcore Breakfast, Demix, Jethrox, Piledriver - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - James Pennington, Soundmurderer, Mystic Bill, Starski & Clutch, Kitty Spit, Jared Perez, Otto, Cykophuk, Delilac, Hardcore Breakfast, Demix, Jethrox, Piledriver - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - James Pennington, Soundmurderer, Mystic Bill, Starski & Clutch, Kitty Spit, Jared Perez, Otto, Cykophuk, Delilac, Hardcore Breakfast, Demix, Jethrox, Piledriver - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - James Pennington, Soundmurderer, Mystic Bill, Starski & Clutch, Kitty Spit, Jared Perez, Otto, Cykophuk, Delilac, Hardcore Breakfast, Demix, Jethrox, Piledriver - 2019-12-31 20:00:00