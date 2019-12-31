James Pennington, Soundmurderer, Mystic Bill, Starski & Clutch, Kitty Spit, Jared Perez, Otto, Cykophuk, Delilac, Hardcore Breakfast, Demix, Jethrox, Piledriver
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Drop Bass Network and Speaker Kreatures present 20:20
New Years Eve All Night : All Out
Tuesday, December 31, Dusk til Dawn : 8pm to 7am
JAMES PENNINGTON
AKA SUBURBAN KNIGHT
(Underground Resistance, Transmat, Dance Sacred)
Detroit techno legend
https://www.facebook.com/
http://www.spannered.org/
https://www.discogs.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
SOUNDMURDERER
(Rephlex, Rewind, Planet Mu)
mashup jungle assault
https://www.facebook.com/
https://planet.mu/artists/
https://www.discogs.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
MYSTIC BILL
(Trax Records, Strictly Rhythm, I Love Acid)
Chicago house veteran
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.residentadvisor.
https://www.discogs.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
STARKSI AND CLUTCH
(Databass Records, Twilight 76, D.E.T. Only)
electro ghetto tech/bass
https://www.facebook.com/Yo.
http://www.technobass.net/
https://www.discogs.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
KITTY SPIT : JARED PEREZ
OTTO : CYKOPHUK : DELILAC
HARDCORE BREAKFAST
DEMIX : JETHROX : PILEDRIVER
LIGHT : SOUND : DIMENSION
@ Crucible, 3116 Commercial Ave, Madison WI
Full Bar : 21+ w/id
Limited Capacity Tickets https://vitalculture.com/