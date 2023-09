media release: Three authors from across the Crime Fiction spectrum are coming together to discuss their Fall 2023 new releases in the October 3 edition of The Lineup!

Join James R. Benn (Proud Sorrows), Steven Mack Jones (Deus X), and Leonie Swann (The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp) for a live conversation about everything from WWII history to the dark corners of Detroit to geriatric crime capers.