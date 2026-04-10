James Shulkin, Leslie Hope Coff
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Oregon Art Center, Oregon 134 Janesville St., Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
media release: Mixed media sculptor James Shulkin and painter Leslie Hope Coff invite you to our Artists Showcase event, Saturday, April 25 at the Oregon Art Center. Featuring new works, refreshments and good conversation. The location is the historic Pump House gallery of the 14 South Artists group. Located under the Tin Man water tower.
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Oregon Art Center, Oregon 134 Janesville St., Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
Art Exhibits & Events