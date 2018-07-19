James & the Giant Peach

press release: Travel with James and his new insect friends on this epic journey based on the novel by Roald Dahl. Music by Pasek and Paul (who wrote Dear Evan Hansen)!

Summer Stage is CTM’s summer education program for grades 4K-12.

The 3 week session is CTM’s most popular program which offers grades 5-12 the chance to participate in workshops, rehearse, and perform exciting plays and musicals. Bring your friends and family to the final polished performances of some amazing theater in The Playhouse at Overture Center!