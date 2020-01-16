James Ulroth

press release: International comedian James Uloth is coming to the Hop Garden Tap Room in Paoli Thursday Evening January 16. Ticketed Customers only after 6:30pm with the show starting at 7:30pm. James uses a combination of storytelling mixed with set-up punchlines, James makes observations on everyday situations that we can all relate with, while politely pointing out some of the cultural contradictions that have become the status quo. Tickets are $13 for Loft Seat (20 available) and $10 for Bar Level tables (20 available).