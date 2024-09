James Waldo & Alyona Waldo

Mead Witter School of Music Faculty Artist Series. $20.

media release: Performing works by Riccardo Rognioni, Laura Schwendinger, Nathalie Joachim, Fodé Lassana Diabaté, Jorge Sosa, Margaret Bonds, and Dmitri Shostakovich. With Alyona A. Waldo, piano; Sarah Brailey, soprano; Johanna Weinholts, harp; Ricky Medina, flute; Vinicius Sant'ana and Maynie Bradley, violins; and Kayla Patrick; viola.