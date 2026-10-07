media release: At 6:30 p.m., Sea Change author James Workman will tell the powerful story of how unlikely partnerships between fishermen, scientists, and policymakers in Wisconsin revolutionized fisheries management across the world. There will be a few Wisconsin fish trivia questions, a book signing and free fish samples.

This event is supported by Wisconsin Sea Grant’s Eat Wisconsin Fish initiative with help from the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment, in partnership with the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the Office of Sustainability.