media release: Join a lively discussion about sustainable fisheries with Sea Change author James Workman. Hear the powerful story of how unlikely partnerships between fishermen, scientists, and policymakers in Wisconsin revolutionized fisheries management across the world. There will be a book signing, free fish samples and tasty fish dishes for purchase.

This event is supported by Wisconsin Sea Grant’s Eat Wisconsin Fish initiative with help from the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment, in partnership with the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the Office of Sustainability.