× Expand Adam Pacton A close-up of Jamie Pacton. Jamie Pacton

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to host Jamie Pacton for an author conversation on her new Sapphic Young Adult Fantasy novel, The Hyacinth Labyrinth. She will be joined in conversation with Jamie Butler.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

A whimsical adventure full of magic, fantastical road trips, and a sapphic slow-burn, friends-to-lovers romance—for fans of Sorcery of Thorns and Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries.

All magic begins in stories. That’s what Fae princess Hyacinth has always been told. As the unmagical daughter of Queen Mab, Hyacinth has never fit in at her mother’s court. She hopes that if she learns about her father, who disappeared fifteen years ago, she can finally learn more about herself.

When Hyacinth and her friend Chloe—a human stablehand trapped in Fae—sneak off to a riverside night market, Hyacinth learns that her father was last seen heading to a library at the heart of a treacherous labyrinth. The problem: The labyrinth was built long ago by three goddesses, and no one has ever returned from it.

Still, Hyacinth has to try.

With the help of Chloe and a tiny dragon named Coffee, she defies Queen Mab and sets off into the wilds of the Moonshadow Kingdom. Along the way they face bandits, magical creatures, a centuries-old human who hosts an Endless Ball, and Hyacinth and Chloe’s growing feelings for each other. Meanwhile, an ancient power lies in wait at the center of the labyrinth, and it is eager to write the girls’ ending.

A lush, fairycore, sapphic YA fantasy that returns readers to the Fae world introduced in Jamie Pacton’s bestselling novel The Absinthe Underground!

Jamie Pacton is a bestselling, award-winning author who grew up minutes away from the International Storytelling Center in the mountains of East Tennessee. She has a BA and MA in English literature, and she currently teaches English at the college level. Her YA fantasy novels include The Absinthe Underground, an instant national bestseller. Her YA contemporary books include Furious, Lucky Girl, and The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly. Her adult fantasy romance debut, Homegrown Magic, published in 2025.

Jamie Butler is an award winning costumer, artist, and co-founder of the Queer Joy Book Club. They spend their free time curating and promoting queer books by indie and traditionally published authors, creating bookish art, and helping build a safe, welcoming LGBTQIA2S+ community. They are currently writing their first novel in a trilogy, a polyam queer space romantasy inspired by DnD, Treasure Planet, and the Fifth Element. They can be found on all the socials as JamieBeeCreations.