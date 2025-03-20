Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. $20.

media release: Jamie-Rose Guarrine, soprano; .artha Fischer, piano

Soprano Jamie-Rose Guarrine is acclaimed for her “utterly thrilling, agile voice” and praised for bringing “pathos, beauty, and heartbreaking skill” to her performances. She has performed on the stages of Los Angeles Opera, Minnesota Opera, The Santa Fe Opera, Wolf Trap Opera, Opera Philadelphia, Chicago Opera Theater, Austin Opera, Utah Opera, Fort Worth Opera, and on the concert stage with the Madison Symphony, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, The National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica, and the Santa Fe Symphony, among many others.

An accomplished interpreter of Mozart opera, Guarrine has been seen at the Austin, Utah, Minnesota, and the Florentine Operas in her signature role of Susanna in Le nozze di Figaro, and “delivered a lovely Pamina, singing with warmth, depth, and relaxed power” in Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel). Additional career highlights include Poppea in Handel’s Agrippina at Opera Omaha, the title role in Lucia di Lammermoor at Opera Saratoga, and a return to Minnesota Opera for Strauss’ Arabella, where she “traversed the Fiakermilli’s coloratura flights with ease and clarity” (Opera News).

Her diverse performance repertoire ranges from the masterworks of Bach, Handel, and Mozart, to modern works such as the roles of Xanthe/Aphrodite in Mark Adamo’s Lysistrata and Maria Celeste Philip Glass’ Galileo Galilei. In the fall of 2017 she created the role of “Fury” in Julian Wachner’s Rev.23 for performances in Boston at John Hancock Hall, New York at Trinity Wall Street, and National Sawdust in Brooklyn. Dr. Guarrine’s debut album, Transparent Boundaries: Songs Set to the Words of Dickinson, Whitman & Emerson, featuring newly commissioned works by Lori Laitman, Daron Hagen, and Scott Gendel, debuted in 2020 on the PARMA label and all streaming platforms, and was featured in numerous publications including Gramophone Magazine. She is frequently seen in concert, as a collaborator at chamber music festivals, and in recital, and proudly serves as Associate Professor of Voice at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.