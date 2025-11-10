Jamie Sterling, Dan Kennedy, JT Spartz

media release: After living in Oregon for 16 years, Jamie Sterling recently returned to Wisconsin to reconnect with her roots. Her songs explore the journey of the human spirit through both the natural and the modern world. They are thoughtful, easy to be around, and a joy to sit with for a while. She is recording a debut record at Azyl Valley Studio.

As both a solo artist and a member of countless bands Dan Kennedy has performed at venues from roadside dive bars to the Overture Center and has played and sung on dozens of recordings. His songs have been covered by country, rock, folk, blues, and funk bands. Career highlights include singing with America and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and recording at the legendary Smart Studios.

"Harmonious" host and organizer, JT Spartz, is the primary songwriter and lead hollerer for Madison-based honky-tonk rockers Dogtown Hollow; expect to hear tunes from recent EP's "Rivers, Roads & Bridges" (2024) and "Watch Your Step!" (2025).