× Expand Kent Sweitzer A close-up of Jamison Maguire. Jamison Maguire

media release: Jamison, age 15, lives on San Juan Island, Washington in the Pacific Northwest, and is a freshman at Spring Street International School. Jamison began his piano studies at age six, studying with Elena Nikulin in Vancouver Washington. At age nine he and his family decided to travel the world for two years, and he took an extended break from piano. A few years later, at age 12, he heard one of his teachers at school play Clair de Lune, and was so inspired that he tried to learn it on his own the moment he got home. Since then his piano obsession has only grown. For the past two years he has studied remotely with his grandmother Jackie Patricia – a lifelong piano teacher in Madison, Wisconsin. Jamison also studied piano at Interlochen Arts Camp and Idyllwild Arts summer camp. When he is not playing piano, he plays soccer, ultimate frisbee, and lifts weights.

2 pm, 2/23, Home of Jacquelyn Patricia & David Yankovich, 726 Copeland Street, Madison, WI 53711

Max Capacity: 50. $35. House concerts are not included in Season Tickets packages.