Jamison Maguire

media release: Salon Piano Series is pleased to announce, in honor of our 10th anniversary, the inauguration of a new House Concerts series. This project is in addition to our main concert series and shines a spotlight on the remarkable emerging artists in our community.

These one-hour recitals are offered in the intimacy of a home setting, on a beautifully restored piano, and exalt and promote the artistry and musicianship of remarkable young players, who each receive a scholarship from Salon Piano Series. Performances are repeated at the Madison Youth Arts Center, reaching young musicians across the city.

Concerts take place in homes in and around Madison. Purchase tickets online or at Farley's House of Pianos. Very limited tickets are available to each performance, so purchase your tickets before they sell out. Tickets are $35. Service fees apply.

Sunday, February 18 at 2:00pm

Home of Jacquelyn Patricia & David Yankovich, 726 Copeland Street, Madison, WI 53711

Max Capacity: 50

Program includes: Rachmaninoff, Chopin, and Glass

Jamison, age 14, lives in the Pacific Northwest and began his piano studies at age six, studying with Elena Nikulin in Vancouver, WA. At age nine he and his family decided to travel the world for two years, and he took an extended break from piano.

A few years later, at age 12, he heard one of his teachers at school play Clair de Lune, and was so inspired that he tried to learn it on his own the moment he got home. Since then his piano obsession has kept growing and growing, to the point where he practices for hours each day. For the past two years he has studied remotely with his grandmother Jackie Patricia – a lifelong piano teacher in Madison.