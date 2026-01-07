Jammy Buffet
Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: General Admission Standing Room Only: $20ADV / $25DOS
Reserved Balcony: $35ADV / $40DOS
Under 40 Victims of Fate: Singer-songwriter Bob Barrick brings together Colorado’s best musicians to honor and breathe life into Jimmy Buffett’s vast catalog of “Gulf & Western” music.
Shows feature greatest-hit sing-a-longs for the casual fan, deep cuts for the truest Parrotheads, and spacey jams for folks who don’t know the difference.
