media release: A group of clever animals find an unusual but warm and furry home during Alaska’s long winter in Jan Brett’s newest snowy adventure. Cozy is the softest musk ox in Alaska, with the warmest fur you ever did feel. When a storm hits while he’s separated from his family, he starts to feel lonely–but not for long. As the snow piles up, animals start to notice just how warm and cozy Cozy really is! One mama lemming has a bright idea . . . maybe the best place to spend the winter is under Cozy’s fur!

As more and more animals burrow in, Cozy adds to the house rules: quiet voices, gentle thumping, claws to yourself, no biting, and no pouncing. That seems easy enough . . . until the lemmings, snowshoe hare, snowy owl, arctic fox, and wolverine begin to bicker. Luckily, signs of spring soon appear, and that means Cozy can find his herd and his new friends can head to their summer homes. But not before promising to get cozy with Cozy next year!

Jan Brett brings a new lovable character to life through this gorgeous tale of sharing, friendship, and living in harmony.

Be a part of Jan Brett's first national tour in four years with drawing demonstration and book signing to follow.

A Room of One's Own Bookstore will be at the event selling copies of Cozy, Jan Brett's Winter Box Set Collection (which includes cherished winter staples, The Three Snowy Bears, The Snowy Nap, The Hat and Cozy), and other Jan Brett favorites. Jan will do her very best to sign all of the books that time permits. The number of books that she can sign per family depends on how many people attend. If time does not permit Jan to sign every book, we will have special signed bookplates featuring Jan's artwork for all the extra books.

Hedgie, Jan's favorite friend from The Mitten and The Hat, will be at the event and ready to smile for pictures! Jan's tour bus will also be parked outside of Central Library at 4 p.m. It's wrapped in artwork and families are welcome to take a photograph next to the bus.