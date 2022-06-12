Jane: An Abortion Service

press release: This fascinating political documentary recounts a little-known chapter in women's history, recounting the story of "Jane", the Chicago-based women's health collective who performed nearly 12,000 safe illegal abortions between 1969 and 1973 with no formal medical training.

Tuesday July 12, 6:30pm, at the Madison Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St in Room 301. Sponsored by the Peregrine Forum, more info 608-284-9082