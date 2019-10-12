press release: A voice brimming with love, joy, and laughter that carries you away, R&B/Jazz vocalist Jane L. Powell entertained Queen Elizabeth II, sang as a headline entertainer for Oprah Winfrey's "cruise of a lifetime," stole the night from legend Ray Charles, and presents knockout shows that listeners rave about. Audiences worldwide have marveled at her soulful singing style and five-octave plus range. She brings her own style to a song... be it an original, classic R&B or blues tune, jazz standard, contemporary dance number, or Gospel anthem. Jane quickly captivates any audience with her musical flexibility, open and playful personality, and often spicy and spontaneous humor. She is the most awarded performer in the history of the NACA (National Association for Campus Activities) association, and possesses the depth of experience to draw upon the rich traditions of popular music, blend them with her unique vocal abilities and vibrant personality, and create music to uplift any audience. And besides... singing from the heart and a little wit never go out of style!