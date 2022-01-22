ONLINE: Jane Night

press release: Celebrate the life and legacy of our founder Jane Farwell with our annual Jane Night. To keep our community safe, Jane Night will be held over Zoom again this year. Featuring music, dance, games, food, and fellowship, Jane Night Online will be fun for longtime community members and newcomers alike!

Is music your favorite part of Jane Night? You can play along at home; click here for sheet music to accompany the dances Greg Winz will teach us. If you have a favorite name tag from a Folklore Village festival, feel free to bring it to introduce yourself!

Don't miss out on the food! Just because we aren't physically together doesn't mean we can't enjoy a Jane Night potluck. Click here for a selection Jane's favorite recipes that you can make at home. If you try one, why not "share" it with us at Jane Night Online. ﻿These recipes can also be found in the Folklore Village Cookbook.

Jane Night Online is free, but registration is required. Click the button below to register. Once you register, you will receive an automated email from Zoom with the link to access the meeting. Please note that the sender of this email will be listed as "Terri Van Orman." Email programs@ folklorevillage.org or call (608) 924-4000 with questions.

Join us online for this classic Saturday Night Social!