press release: Discussing "A Heart of Gold: Lessons on the Path of Loving Kindness," new book

About the Book: A Heart of Gold is an inspiring guide into the practice of Loving Kindness. For anyone who is discouraged by a culture that focuses on scarcity and being busy, Jane offers within these pages a more generous way to live. She opens up a different way of being in the world, a method that is steeped in the practice of Loving Kindness.

Through stories in her own life and many years of being a guide for others, Jane shows how Loving Kindness can revolutionize a life. Loving Kindness is both a way to increase your own happiness and to bring happiness to others. Jane teaches that anyone in the world, anywhere, no matter what age, gender, background, race, or socioeconomic structure can learn how to weave Loving Kindness into ordinary life. Loving Kindness is universal in its accessibility.

About the Author: Jane Reeves is an international retreat leader, author, and teacher of Loving Kindness. Over the past three decades, she has been seeking authentic ways to develop a practice that brings more light, love, and joy into the world. Jane helps people dive deep into the practices of Loving Kindness, applying ancient and modern techniques to encourage spirit work, life design, and meeting wellness aspirations. She helps people to listen to their heart’s desires and to embody the path they are on in the present moment.

Jane is the founder of Radiant Jane Retreats and has led over 70 retreats. She and her team lead retreats to Italy where guests experience rich restoration through the culture of Italy, Tuscany, art, history, cuisine, connection, joy and meditation while being surrounded by beauty. Jane also leads retreats throughout the U.S. Jane had her own yoga studio for 30 years and has gradually transitioned toward her current role as retreat producer, holistic life guide, and Loving Kindness teacher.