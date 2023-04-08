Janell Banks, Open Mic with Nancy Scott

media release: Janell Banks hailing from Kansas City Missouri byway of Houston Texas. She has always been a natural goofball and class clown. Her quick wit, charisma, and ferociously aggressive style of comedy gives the audience a raucous and hilarious interactive show. Janell is a radio personality and producer of the Comedy Power Hour at KUAW 98.5 FM, content creator, and touring comic; these are not jokes, these are side-splitting PSA’s! Banks is regarded as one to watch. She has appeared on the Michael Colyar Morning Show as a regular and features for Rodney Perry and April Macie of Tiffany Haddish They Ready and has opened for Luenell, Tommy Davidson, Chris Spencer and many more!

This event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members please send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. Click Here to become a Member

Open Mic with Nancy Scott

For over 40 years she has been creating songs, ranging from folk to blues blended with a touch of country, that draw upon her daily experiences and express her soul. She was selected for NWMF’s open mic in 2004 and performed on the Spotlight Stage in 2007. Nancy performed on the 2022 NWMF Spotlight Stage along with her friend and 30-year accompanist, Millie Marlow.

Nancy hosts the Open Mic on the Living Room Stage in the Marketplace.

She received the NWMF Jane Schliessman Award for Contributions to Women’s Music in 2018. nancyscottmusic.com

Schedule - All shows start at 7pm (Central Time Zone)

7pm - Nancy Scott - Open Mic

7:10-Janell Banks

7:45-9:00pm - Nancy Scott - Open Mic