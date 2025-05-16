7 & 9:30 pm, 5/16-17. $40-$30.

media release: Janelle James stars in the scene-stealing role of ‘Ava Coleman’ in the Emmy-nominated ABC comedy series, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY. Both an audience favorite and critical darling, Janelle continues to receive accolades for her performance, including 3 consecutive Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Support Actress in a Comedy Series”, as well as nominations for Golden Globe, Independent Spirit, Critics Choice, and Gotham Awards. James also earned the 2023 NAACP Image Award for “Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” and a nomination for the Television Critics Association Award for “Individual Achievement in Comedy”. Season 4 of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY will premiere on October 9th, 2024.

Janelle’s latest stand-up special is featured in Season 3 of Netflix’s THE STAND UPS. Previously, Janelle served as both a writer and actor for Showtime’s BLACK MONDAY, and Apple’s animated series, CENTRAL PARK. Janelle has toured with Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and David Cross among others. In 2016, she was a “New Face” at the Just For Laughs Festival Montreal and named one of The 50 Most Funny People in Brooklyn. In 2020, she was featured as one of Variety’s Top Ten Comedians to Watch. Her debut comedy album, Black and Mild, was released on all major streaming networks in 2017 to rave reviews.