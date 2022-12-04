Janesville Choral Union

press release: Choral Union will present Mendelssohn's Elijah, the story of the prophet Elijah's battle with the priests of Baal to end a three-year drought. We have heroes and villains, miracles and fizzles, drought and famine, and struggles between life and death! It's exciting stuff, making it easy to understand why it has been so frequently performed as a favorite with singers and audiences alike, featuring many familiar choruses and arias.

Choral Union's performance of Elijah will be Sunday, December 4th at 2:00 p.m. at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. More information is available at www.ChoralUnionJanesville.com or www.facebook.com/JanesvilleCho

Choral Union is a community chorus based in Janesville.