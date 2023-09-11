Janesville Choral Union

press release: Choral Union Janesville will begin rehearsals for this season's performance of Haydn's "Lord Nelson Mass" from 6:30pm to 8:30pm on September 11 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. A registration fee of $20 a person will be collected and music will be provided. For any further questions, call Steve Geisler at 608-741-5074.

More information is available at www.ChoralUnionJanesville.com or www.facebook.com/JanesvilleCho