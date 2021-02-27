press release: With Madison and Dane County unable to host events due to virus concerns take the short trip south to Janesville for the Janesville Comic Book Convention on 27 February.

The Janesville Comic Book Convention will be held on Saturday February 27 at Americinn (former Ramada Inn and former Americas Best Value Inn & Conference Center) located at 3900 Milton Avenue in Janesville. This is easy to get to just off of I-39 / I-90 at exit 171A. The convention will be open to the public from 10 AM to 4 PM and admission to the public is free. Dealers from four states will be on hand with comic books from the golden age to present along with a variety of related collectible items such as action figures. Dealers will also be buying comics you might have had lying around for years and no longer want. Be like Spider-Man not like Superman and wear a mask For more information call Alan at 309-657-1599 or visit www.epguides.com/comics