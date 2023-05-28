Janet Jackson, Ludacris

media release: Ms. Jackson is back and coming to a city near you! Today, the five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ Inductee, Janet Jackson, has announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will start spring 2023 visiting North American arenas and amphitheaters in Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and more including in Milwaukee, WI at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on May 28, 2023; kicking-off in Hollywood, FL on April 14th at the Hard Rock Live and wrapping up in Seattle, WA on June 21st at the Climate Pledge Arena. In addition, 3x-Grammy Award winning recording artist and Fast and Furious actor, Ludacris will join Jackson on tour across all dates as a special guest.

The “Together Again” Tour will offer everyone the long-awaited chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, and 30 years of “janet”, featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 16th at 11 AM local time on LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office.

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 5 GRAMMY® Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 180 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. She is the record holder for the biggest selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts. She also stands as one of only four artists to have a #1 album for four successive decades alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and U2. Even today she continues to make an undeniable impact. In 2018, her last single, “Made for Now” with Daddy Yankee, released by her own Rhythm Nation Records, hit #1 on the Dance Clubs Songs chart making it her 20th single on the chart in the span of her career. In 2019, she was inducted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside her brothers and in that same year her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis” closed out to record breaking ticket sales with only 18 dates at the Park MGM's Park Theater. As reported by Billboard Boxscore, the legendary singer, dancer, songwriter, producer, and actress is among the biggest Vegas performers of this decade, ahead of Celine Dion (2011), Britney Spears (2013) and the Backstreet Boys (2017). Her critically acclaimed and award winning documentary “Janet Jackson.” brought in over 20 million viewers in one week.

On February 4, 2021, Janet Jackson’s iconic mega platinum-selling third album Control turned 35. The album also returned to the top of the charts, hitting #1 on the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart. Led by five chart-busting hit singles — “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Nasty,” “Control,” “When I Think Of You,” —with their complementary, tightly choreographed music videos — and “Let’s Wait Awhile,” Control became Jackson’s first No. 1 Pop album. The album also made Billboard chart history for having the longest continuous run on the Hot 100 with singles from one album, ultimately tallying a remarkable 65 consecutive weeks from that perch. To date, Control has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

The career of the multi-talented CHRIS “LUDACRIS” BRIDGES can best be described as remarkable. As a recording artist, he has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, thanks to the blockbuster success of such singles as “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.” All of these records were accompanied by ingenious videos that demonstrated Bridges’ far-reaching imagination, and his willingness to stretch the boundaries of what rap videos should look and feel like.

With an unrivaled match of lyrical acumen, wit, and imagery, Ludacris has solidified himself as one of music's premier entertainers. His versatility and artistic complexity also enabled him to make a seamless transition to acting, including the fan favorite role of "Tej" in Universal Pictures’ box office phenomenon Fast & Furious franchise where he was introduced for the first time in 2003 in 2 Fast 2 Furious. He will reprise his role of “Tej” for the seventh time in Fast X, which is set to release May 20, 2023.Other notable feature film credits include Garry Marshall’s ensemble comedy New Year’s Eve, Ivan Reitman’s romantic comedy, No Strings Attached, Paul Higgin’s Crash which received an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2006 and Hustle & Flow which earned Bridges a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

As a father of four girls, his latest ventures fittingly include launching his educational platform devoted to the enrichment of children called "KidNation". In addition, Bridges created the animated series KARMA’S WORLD which launched in the Top 10 in 42 countries on Netflix, received two NAACP Award nominations and is already on its fourth season. The series for children ages 6-9 is a coming-of-age story about a young Black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world -- originally inspired by Chris’s oldest daughter Karma and based on the interactive educational website of the same name created by Karma’s World Entertainment in 2009.

A consummate businessman, Ludacris is enjoying success outside of entertainment. One of his most successful ventures includes opening his long-anticipated restaurant “Chicken-n-Beer” at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport with a new location opening at LAX in 2023.

Bridge’s philanthropic efforts rival his entertainment accomplishments. He started The Ludacris Foundation in 2001 which focuses on helping the youth in his hometown of Atlanta and has partnered with No Kid Hungry and Feeding America.