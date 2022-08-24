media release:Join Wisconsin author Janet Newman for a cocktail and a Q&A about her recent book "Letters from Clara: One Intrepid Woman's Travels on the Eve of War 1936-1939".

About the book:

Relish the stories of the real-life, epic journey of intrepid Wisconsin voyager, Clara Pagel, who adventured through Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East for three years just prior to the start of World War II. Author Janet Newman annotates a unique collection of Clara’s letters to YWCA members back home, which chronicle her travels around the world and her journey of self-discovery.

Cost: FREE