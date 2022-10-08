press release: Concert: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 7:30 pm

Masterclass: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 4:00 pm (Free to the public)

Recently named a Gilmore Young Artist and winner of Salon de Virtuosi, Indonesian pianist Janice Carissa has been praised for radiating "the multicolored highlights of a mature pianist" (Philadelphia Inquirer) and for her artistry that "conveys a vivid story rather than a mere showpiece" (Chicago Classical Review).

Concert Program:

Brahms - Piano Sonata No. 3

Prokofiev - Sonata No. 8

Single tickets: $45 in advance (students $10), $50 at the door (if any remain). Discounted season tickets are also available. Service fees apply. Tickets also for sale at Farley's House of Pianos. Student tickets can only be purchased online and are not available the day of the event.

Salon Piano Series is a venue known for inspiring performances in an intensely intimate salon setting. The setting replicates that experienced by audiences throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, and enhances collaboration between performer and audience.

Salon Piano Series provides educational opportunities covering piano restoration, the opportunity to view and learn about historic pianos, and exposure to exceptional artists in a setting otherwise unavailable in South Central Wisconsin.