Japanese Autumn Festival

× Expand courtesy Beni Daiko Madison-based Japanese taiko drumming group Beni Daiko.

press release: Madison Japan Association is excited to be returning to the Neighborhood House Community Center to host a Japanese festival with Madison Taiko drumming group Beni Daiko.

Come and enjoy live entertainment by Madison’s Taiko group Beni Daiko as well as Milwaukee Taiko group Hibiki and watch some spectacular martial arts demonstration by Kodama Dojo. There will be food/drinks, games for families, and Japanese folk dance Bon Odori. This event will be held outdoors. Everything is free except for food/drinks.

When and Where: October 3 from 1-4 pm at Neighborhood House Community Center, 29 S Mills St, Madison

https://www.facebook.com/events/538982184082213/

MJAの活動再開です！長らくできなかったお祭りを秋に開催します。是非カレンダーに入れておいてくださいね。詳細は追ってアップロードしますので、時折FBページを確認ください！