Japanese New Year Celebration

press release: Celebrate New Year the Japanese style - live music, games, macha tea and sweets, and more. Everything is free and all ages welcome! Hosted by Madison Japan Association, Saturday, January 25, 3-5:30pm, Fitchburg Community Center.

Performances by Beni Daiko, Yuzen Shakuhachi (bamboo flute), Ghibli Melody Quintet, Lion Dance. Games and activities include: Macha making, Japanese calligraphy, Hanetsuki (wooden paddles), Kendama and other new year games, Pin button making, Latest hair/make up trends in Japan, and Photo booth. We will be serving complimentary ozenzai (rice cake balls with Azuki beans) until it runs out!