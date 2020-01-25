Japanese New Year Celebration

to Google Calendar - Japanese New Year Celebration - 2020-01-25 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Japanese New Year Celebration - 2020-01-25 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Japanese New Year Celebration - 2020-01-25 15:00:00 iCalendar - Japanese New Year Celebration - 2020-01-25 15:00:00

Fitchburg Senior & Community Center 5510 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Celebrate New Year the Japanese style - live music, games, macha tea and sweets, and more.  Everything is free and all ages welcome! Hosted by Madison Japan Association, Saturday, January 25, 3-5:30pm, Fitchburg Community Center.

Performances by Beni Daiko, Yuzen Shakuhachi (bamboo flute), Ghibli Melody Quintet, Lion Dance. Games and activities include: Macha making, Japanese calligraphy,  Hanetsuki (wooden paddles), Kendama and other new year games, Pin button making, Latest hair/make up trends in Japan, and Photo booth. We will be serving complimentary ozenzai (rice cake balls with Azuki beans) until it runs out!

Info

Fitchburg Senior & Community Center 5510 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Special Events
to Google Calendar - Japanese New Year Celebration - 2020-01-25 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Japanese New Year Celebration - 2020-01-25 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Japanese New Year Celebration - 2020-01-25 15:00:00 iCalendar - Japanese New Year Celebration - 2020-01-25 15:00:00