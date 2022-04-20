ONLINE: Anything but Ordinary

press release: Anything but Ordinary

Survivors are more than a statistic. Sexual Assault Awareness Month 2022 is dedicated to sharing our stories—our stories of survival, of healing, of courage, of resistance. Our stories are a lived reality of countless survivors across the world. But they shouldn’t be.

This year, SAAM spottlights the double bind we are thrust into and the intricacies of how our identities guide our journeys—as survivors, as support people, as advocates, as students navigating a world that considers sexual assault inevitable and normal but does little to prevent it or to support survivors in the darkest moments of its aftermath.

Jaquira Díaz’s story is powerful and liberating. Explore Diaz’s memoir with us as she talks about her journey of battling the extremes and learning to love her queer, Black, Boricua community. Virtual, April 20th at 6:30 p.m. Please fill out this form to register for the event.

The keynote speech for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.