media release: Indie Coffee is pleased to welcome the return of DIY touring legend, prolific recording artist, and Indie Coffee favorite Jason Anderson on Wednesday, September 24.

Jason was raised in New Hampshire and currently lives in Canada’s Maritime Provinces, but he’s equally at home on the road, having toured extensively since the late 1990s. His resonant lyrics, anthemic melodies and incredible performances celebrate the profound and the pedestrian. Whether it’s songs of hope and holding on or songs of loss and letting go, the music of Jason Anderson is the perfect antidote to today’s troubling news cycle. So turn off the TV, put down your phone and prepare for an evening of soul-stirring music by the most positive and inspiring person you’re likely to meet this year or any other.. Jason’s Madison stop is part his 21-date 2025 Fall Tour. The name should be familiar to long-time Indie Coffee customers, as Jason has wowed audiences on our makeshift stage twice annually for almost 20 years. Drink specials and $1 PBRs.

No cover. Donations encouraged and appreciated, and all go to the artist.