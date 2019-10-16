press release: Jason Anderson (New Hampshire) is an endearing singer-songwriter whose work is as anthemic as it is affecting. After spending 2017 touring as guitarist and keyboard player for Strand of Oaks, Jason has been working with producer Thomas Wincek (Volcano Choir, Field Report) on an exciting new solo album.

To know Jason Anderson is to know his music, and vice versa. He IS his music. As one reviewer put it: “It is hard to write about Jason Anderson as a singer/songwriter. It is easier to posit him as an entity rather than a person.”

When you see him on the terrazzo stage at Indie next week, you will understand. This guy is one-of-a-kind. He is high-energy, positive, soulful. In the past we described his music as “equal parts soul revue and rock ‘n’ roll revival,” and we said that he brings to mind mid-70s bootlegs of Springsteen and Van Morrison. One reviewer gave him the category of “uplifting campfire pop.” In fact, yet another critic comments that, “If you follow Jason Anderson long enough, you’ll notice that every album has at least two strong sing-along songs. He takes his sing-alongs very seriously.” Yep. We can attest to that.

It’s been a few years since his Wolf Colonel days. As a solo artist, he has produced work “more in the vein of Bright Eyes, David Dondero and Son, Ambulance, all of whom he evokes with remarkable fidelity, down to his confessional/narrative lyrics, his occasional ventures out of key, his penchant for crescendos, swooning blue notes, and febrile vocal vibratos.” (Pitchfork)

We are delighted to welcome Jason back after many, many epic evenings. This is sure to be another. Because he has “something for everyone---songs of loving, hurting, longing, and getting it right in a modern Indie world.” (Pitchfork) $10 donation requested at the bar.