media release: General Admission Seating: $29Front Row Seating: $45

Jason Cheny is a Taiwanese American stand up comedian based in Los Angeles. His upcoming Hulu half-hour special, produced by Kevin Hart and Hartbeat, premieres January 2027. Named one of Forbes Top AAPI Comedians to Watch, Jason is a regular at premier comedy clubs including The Improv and Comedy Cellar, and headlines sold-out shows around the world.