Jason D. Petitt, Down From the Hills

× Expand courtesy Down From the Hills The five members of Down From the Hills and instruments. Down From the Hills

media release: Celebrate the beauty of summer with an enchanting evening at our Summer Soirée. Begin your experience with a complimentary beverage & appetizer. Then, take an optional hike on the trails for breathtaking views of the area’s unique geological features, including the rugged beauty of karst formations. Then wander through the serene gardens to see our lush landscapes, discovering vibrant blooms and native plants. As the sun begins to descend we’ll head into the cave for LIVE MUSIC echoing off the ancient stone walls, creating a natural acoustic experience like no other. Walk away with lovely memories & a picture of your experience. We'll have two bands for this event!! https://jasondpetitt.com/ http://downfromthehills.com/

$44.99.