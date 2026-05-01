Jason D. Petitt, Down From the Hills
Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
courtesy Down From the Hills
The five members of Down From the Hills and instruments.
Down From the Hills
media release: Celebrate the beauty of summer with an enchanting evening at our Summer Soirée. Begin your experience with a complimentary beverage & appetizer. Then, take an optional hike on the trails for breathtaking views of the area’s unique geological features, including the rugged beauty of karst formations. Then wander through the serene gardens to see our lush landscapes, discovering vibrant blooms and native plants. As the sun begins to descend we’ll head into the cave for LIVE MUSIC echoing off the ancient stone walls, creating a natural acoustic experience like no other. Walk away with lovely memories & a picture of your experience. We'll have two bands for this event!! https://jasondpetitt.com/ http://downfromthehills.com/
$44.99.
- Cave after Dark is a series of events, each of which includes entry to the cave, one complimentary drink, appetizers & souvenir photo.
- Age 21+, ID must be presented upon check-in. Tickets are non-refundable, but are transferable with at least 24 hours' notice.