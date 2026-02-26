media release: JASON DEA WEST & NORA JEAN are brother & sister folk duo with roots in Northwest Wisconsin. Ticket link follows bio.

Nora and Jason have been writing, recording and performing folk music around the country for some decades.

In their early years they traveled the country by freight train, hitchhiking and questionable old vehicles, cutting their teeth as young buskers on the streets of New Orleans, Nashville, Austin, Chicago and San Fransisco.

The two of them have toured extensively with different bands throughout the lower 48 States and Alaska, appearing in barn dances and taverns, theaters and music festivals, the circus and vaudeville circuits and on radio and in film, forging and delivering their own unique blend of American folk and western music. They are self-built, independent artists who have gained the attention of many passionate fans all over the world.

Wests’ poignant songwriting breathes new life into vintage sounds of country, folk and blues. From fierce guitar and harmonica instrumentals to humorous and heartfelt song and story, Jason and Nora never stray far away from their traditional untraditional anarchic punk-folk roots.

They have shared the stage with various other artists including Matt Heckler, The Resonant Rogues and Larry And His Flask.

In recent years Jason has worked as direct support for Sierra Ferrel, Lostdog Street Band & The Bridge City Sinners