from the KHoRM newsletter:

March 8, 6 pm (doors at 5) Jason Eady, suggested donation $20

Jason Eady has made a name for himself in the Texas music scene by embracing classic country and honky tonk, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten his roots. In 2023, he released Mississippi, a love letter to his home state. It’s a quiet rocker with electric guitar, drums, pedal steel, backing vocals, and even the occasional trumpet. Then in 2025 he gave us an unplugged version of the record. Rather than indulgent or unnecessary it's a captivating addition to his catalog. And it will sound amazing in the basement.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com . Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Road, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Court and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.