media release: High callings come with high demands, and being a leader while following Christ can feel like a confusing balancing act. How can Christian leaders hold on to hope in a world of distraction and distress?

Join us at Upper House for a conversation with Jason Jensen, author of the new book "Formed to Lead: Humility, Character, Integrity, and Discernment". In an interview format with Tiffany Malloy, Jason will discuss the model of leadership laid out by the gospel writer at the beginning of Luke. Q&A will follow.

6:30 p.m. | Reception with light refreshments and book signing

7:00 p.m. | Program Start

7:50 p.m. | Community Q&A

8:00 p.m. | Program Close

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER: Jason Jensen (M.A., Fuller Theological Seminary) is vice president of spiritual foundations for InterVarsity Christian Fellowship USA. Jason led InterVarsity staff teams in Berkeley, California, for 29 years. He and his wife, Susi, are based in Madison, Wisconsin, where Jason oversees the formation of InterVarsity staff in Scripture, theology, spiritual formation, and prayer. Their two adult children live in California.

ABOUT OUR MODERATOR: Tiffany Malloy serves as the pastor of spiritual formation at Blackhawk Church, where she oversees and leads the expression of spiritual growth of the Blackhawk community. Tiffany earned a B.S.Ed. in math education from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2005 and a M.A. in Christian leadership from Asbury Theological Seminary in 2010. Tiffany is married to Jake, and they have four children: Asante, Aly, Ada, and Anaya.