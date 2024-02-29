media release: Join Young Blood Beer Co. & Bloom Bake Shop in welcoming Jason Kirk for a reading and signing of his new book Hell is a World Without You at Northstreet.

“Divinely savage, emotionally pure, and devilishly funny, HELL IS A WORLD WITHOUT YOU insightfully captures the treacherous and often hilarious world of a questioning Evangelical high school student and his eclectic group of misfit friends. Kirk took me back to my days as a hopelessly confused church kid trying to save myself and my friends from eternal damnation while simultaneously using biblical loopholes and contradictions to justify, rationalize, and make sense of the world around me. HELL IS A WORLD WITHOUT YOU masterfully peels away the veneer of innocence and ultimately exposes the vulnerability that connects us as human beings. It’s a sweetly subversive romp through faith, doubt, and the search for identity and meaning that I won’t soon forget. I absolutely adored this book with every fiber of my being.”

— Brian Dannelly, co-writer/director, Saved!