press release: Madison author, artist and professional speaker Jason Kotecki will be at DreamBank on Saturday, August 24 from 1:00-3:30 pm to sign his newest book, “A Chance of Awesome: How Changing the Way You See Changes Everything.” But unlike most book signings, the first 150 books are free.

“We love working with DreamBank to create cool experiences for the community,” says Kotecki. “It was an honor to collaborate with them on their current exhibition on the Power of Play. Since the theme fit so well with the ideas in my book, we decided it would be a great place to host the launch party and came up with a creative solution that maintains their commitment to being a non-commercial space. And considering the book has doughnuts on the cover, it seemed like we should have some of those on hand as well.”

Kotecki’s book is filled with his colorful artwork, and contains anecdotes and insights about the power that our perspective has in our health and happiness. It argues that the most successful people in life and business see opportunities that others miss, and that the difference between success and failure is not luck; it’s about looking at your world in a whole new way.

Kim and Jason Kotecki co-founded Escape Adulthood in Madison in 2000, with the mission of helping people and organizations break free from Adultitis to build better lives, business, and teams. Learn more about the book and company at AChanceofAwesome.com.

DreamBank is an interactive community space sponsored by American Family Insurance dedicated to the pursuit of dreams and is located at 821 East Washington Avenue in Madison. Learn more at dreamfearlessly.com.