Jason Kutz & Jon Irabagon

media release: $15.

Jason Kutz and Jon Irabagon will perform their spontaneously composed collection of preludes and nocturnes. The music will combine their many outlandish sources of inspiration into an aural stream-of-consciousness. Performing together in a variety of settings for over two years, Jason and Jon connect via a mutual admiration for all things beautiful, nostalgic, esoteric, and quirky.

Jason Kutz is a musician based in Madison, playing, performing, teaching, and composing all styles of music. He is rooted in contemporary music and improvisation, often combining acoustic and classical piano styles with electronic synthesis. He studied recording technology and music business at UW-Oshkosh, and completed his Master’s in Piano Performance at UW-Madison. He is a founding member of Mr. Chair, an innovative and inimitable ensemble that plays music in its own style. Mr. Chair was the WAMI Jazz Artist of the Year 2021.

Winner of the 2008 Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition and one of Time Out's 25 essential New York City jazz icons, Jon Irabagon is known for the breadth of his work on a jazz continuum ranging "from postbob to free improvisation, avant country to doom metal."