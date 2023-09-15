× Expand courtesy Warrior Songs Warrior Songs founder Jason Moon is a songwriter and Iraq War veteran.

media release: Jason Moon, an acclaimed singer/songwriter, Iraq War Veteran, and director of the non-profit organization Warrior Songs, is thrilled to announce his upcoming six-week tour across Wisconsin. Born in Milwaukee and raised in Eagle River, Jason is excited to return to his home state and reconnect with friends, family, and fans through the power of music.

During the tour, Jason will perform a mix of entertaining gigs and hosting fundraisers for Warrior Songs, an organization dedicated to helping veterans recover from military trauma through music and the creative arts. The entertaining performances will provide funds to sustain the tour, while the fundraising shows will support Warrior Songs' impactful, and critical work.

With a lineup of 19 shows in Wisconsin and one in Illinois, Jason will captivate audiences with his roots-driven Singer/Songwriter Americana music. His performances will include a repertoire of originals and covers, ranging from barroom favorites to heartfelt campfire classics. Each show promises to be a memorable experience, showcasing Jason's exceptional talent and undeniable passion for music. Throughout the tour, Jason will be joined by special guests, who will add their unique musical contributions to the performances.

The tour holds significant importance as it directly supports Warrior Songs' upcoming projects. One notable initiative is the free four-day creative arts healing retreat for Vietnam Era Veterans who suffer from PTSD. Taking place from December 13th to 17th at the Siena Center in Racine, Wisconsin, this retreat aims to provide much-needed healing and support to veterans who have bravely served their country.

Additionally, Warrior Songs is embarking on a groundbreaking project titled "BIPOC Veterans: Warrior Songs Vol. 4-6." This three-volume compilation will explore the experiences of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) veterans, shedding light on their unique stories and perspectives. The project aims to create a platform for these voices to be amplified and celebrated. The total cost for this ambitious endeavor is $120,000 over three years, with each volume requiring $40,000 in funding.

Founded in 2010, Warrior Songs has been instrumental in helping veterans process their military traumas through the transformative power of music. Their innovative "Story to Song" program pairs veterans with accomplished songwriters, who collaborate to create meaningful songs that reflect their experiences. These songs are then compiled and released as themed LP collections, provided free of charge to veterans and those who support them. To date, Warrior Songs has given away over 70,000 physical copies of their impactful CDs.

Speaking about the tour, Jason Moon expressed his excitement to be back on the road, sharing, "My house is in Arizona, but my home will always be in Wisconsin. Touring Wisconsin is a joyous experience, I can't wait to get out to hike and bike the beautiful state while sharing my music with the community."

For more information about Jason Moon and Warrior Songs, visit www.warriorsongs.org. Interested veterans can also visit the website to apply for the retreat or submit their stories for consideration in the BIPOC Veterans: Warrior Songs Vol. 4-6 project