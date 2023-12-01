Jason Narducy & Strings

media release: December 1, 8 pm (doors at 7) Jason Narducy with Strings, suggested donation $25

Fulltime bassist and sometime opening act for Bob Mould, Jason Narducy returns to the basement, with a string section no less, for a show featuring the music of his band Split Single. Hopefully there will also be a few tunes from Verboten, the musical he wrote about his first band that he joined when he was ten years old.

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Masks at the discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

