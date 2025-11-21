Jason Ruhl, Russ White reception

media release: The Mind Plays Tricks on You, You Play Tricks Back

Mixed Media Collage Exhibition by Jason Ruhl

Class of 1925 Gallery

Opening Receptions: Friday, November 21st from 5:30 to 7:00pm

From the Artist: Since first encountering Jean Arp's Untitled (Collage with Squares Arranged according to the Law of Chance) in an Art History class in the late 90s, I have been captivated by the notion of serendipity. This fascination has evolved into an exploration of the balance between chance and intention in my work. At what point does this embrace of randomness shift from unique inspiration to a tired cliché? This question pushes me to navigate the fine line between spontaneity and predictability. Each piece becomes a conversation between the unexpected and the meticulously fabricated. If I am not in complete control of the creative process, does that undermine the authenticity of the work? Or does it open doors to possibilities that I could never have anticipated?

The gallery is open from 8am - 10pm, Monday through Sunday. (with the exception of holiday/winter closures).