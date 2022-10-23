Jason Vargas & the Apollos, Sorry Eric, True Name
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
Ohio rockers Sorry, Eric playing Madison w/ True Name and Jason Vargas
Sorry, Eric (Cincy)
https://happyfamilies.bandcamp.com/.../the-problem-with-fun
midwest incisive crush pop
True Name
https://truename.bandcamp.com/track/dream-mundanity
Mellow psychedelic lo fi pop dreams
Jason Vargas and the Apollos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlseGQGmeuM
rock n roll shredpop from outer space
10 pm
Info
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music