Jason Vargas & the Apollos, Sorry Eric, True Name

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:

Ohio rockers Sorry, Eric playing Madison w/ True Name and Jason Vargas

Sorry, Eric (Cincy)

https://happyfamilies.bandcamp.com/.../the-problem-with-fun

midwest incisive crush pop

True Name

https://truename.bandcamp.com/track/dream-mundanity

Mellow psychedelic lo fi pop dreams

Jason Vargas and the Apollos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlseGQGmeuM

rock n roll shredpop from outer space

10 pm

