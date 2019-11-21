Jason Xue
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude and Fugue in G minor, BWV 885
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata no. 5 in G major, K. 283, first movement
Felix Mendelssohn: Songs without Words, Op. 67, no. 2 in f-sharp minor, “Lost Illusions”
Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque, No. 3 in D-flat major, “Clair de Lune”
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G minor, Op. 23, no. 5
Intermission (10 minutes)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1, Op. 23
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2, Op. 38
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3, Op. 47
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4, Op. 52