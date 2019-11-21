UW Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude and Fugue in G minor, BWV 885

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata no. 5 in G major, K. 283, first movement

Felix Mendelssohn: Songs without Words, Op. 67, no. 2 in f-sharp minor, “Lost Illusions”

Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque, No. 3 in D-flat major, “Clair de Lune”

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G minor, Op. 23, no. 5

Intermission (10 minutes)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1, Op. 23

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2, Op. 38

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3, Op. 47

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4, Op. 52